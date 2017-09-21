Nine Dead After Red Crescent Relief Truck Crashed in Bangladesh – Organization

According to a representative of the Red Crescent, at least nine people died and 10 were injured after the organization's truck had crashed in a Bangladesh’s southeastern province.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least nine people died and 10 others were injured when a truck from the Red Crescent humanitarian movement crashed in Bangladesh’s southeastern province of Bandarban on Thursday en route to deliver aid to Rohingya refugees, a representative of the organization said.

"The relief-laden truck veered off the road and plunged into a ditch when its driver lost control over the steering in Chakdhala area at around 8 a.m. Thursday [local time, 14:00 GMT]," Red Crescent’s Bandarban unit General Secretary Akm Jahangir said, as quoted by the Dhaka Tribune, adding that those injured were taken to different hospitals in the area.

The relief vehicle was bound for the Myanmar border, carrying aid for Rohingyas who have fled their country, the media noted.

