Register
04:52 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Japan Self-Defense Force's PAC-3 Patriot missile unit deployed for North Korea's rocket launch at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016

    Japan Moves Missile Interceptor Under Flight Paths of North Korean Missiles

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    124302

    Japan on Tuesday relocated an anti-missile battery to its Hakodate Base on the northern island of Hokkaido, near the flight paths of the ballistic missiles recently launched by Pyongyang.

    Last week, North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Hokkaido before falling into the Pacific Ocean about 20 minutes after the launch. In response, Japan deployed its Patriot Advanced Capability-3 surface-to-air interceptor unit at Hakodate.

    Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera described the move as a precautionary measure against the growing threat from North Korea, which has recently been restlessly exhibiting its growing military strength.

    "[North Korea] may launch ballistic missiles that would fly over our nation again in the future," he told reporters Tuesday, the Japan Times reports. "To prepare for an emergency, we would like to make every effort possible to protect the people's safety."

    The PAC-3 system units are designed to shoot down ballistic missiles before they hit a ground target, backing up Japan's sea-based Standard Missile-3 interceptors on Aegis destroyers in the Sea of Japan in case they fail to intercept them in the atmosphere. The deployment was apparently necessary due to the PAC-3's range of roughly 20 kilometers.

    President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US to Continue Pursuing Diplomatic Path With North Korea - UN Ambassador Haley
    Japan relocated four more PAC-3 units to prefectures in western Japan in August after North Korea threatened to fire missiles toward the US territory of Guam.  

    Last Thursday, North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to "sink" Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness" for supporting a UN Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test.

    Related:

    Japan Makes No Headway in Convincing India to Buy Its Amphibious Aircraft
    India, Japan Agree to Enhance Military Ties and China Does Not Like It
    Japan, S Korea, US Agree to Enhance Cooperation After North's Missile Launch
    Tags:
    missile launch, Patriot PAC-3, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Fair-Weather Friend
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok