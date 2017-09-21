Register
    US President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017.

    China to Trump: ‘Political Chest-Thumping’ Toward North Korea is Unhelpful

    On Wednesday, China criticized US President Donald Trump’s United Nations General Assembly speech threatening to “totally destroy” North Korea if necessary.

    Beijing has repeatedly urged Washington to decrease its hostile tone toward North Korea, claiming that the US' antagonistic policies will only drive the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to pursue more dangerous endeavors. 

    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul
    North Korea Warns US of ‘Final Ruin’ After Trump Takes Military Bluster to UN Stage

    An English-language edition of China's People's Daily newspaper highlighted in an op-ed that "Trump's political chest-thumping is unhelpful, and it will only push the DPRK to pursue even riskier policies, because the survival of the regime is at stake."

    "It is time for the US to realize that irresponsible words and actions are backing the DPRK into a corner with no way out, and it would be a tragedy if Trump's risky game of chicken with the DPRK crosses the point of no return," the editorial went on to state.

    China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang also delivered a similar message at the General Assembly after Trump's speech.

    "The [Korean] Peninsula situation is still in a complex and sensitive state," Kang said. "We hope that relevant parties could maintain restraint while completing United Nations Security Council resolutions, and take more correct actions which are helpful in easing the situation."

    China is North Korea's only significant ally, and 80 percent of North Korea's foreign trade is with its northern neighbor. In his speech, Trump also indirectly rebuked China and Russia for assisting North Korea with its missile program.

    "It is an outrage that some nations would not only trade with such a regime, but would arm, supply and financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict," Trump said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017
    Merkel Criticizes Trump's Threats to North Korea Voiced at UN General Assembly

    The People's Daily also stressed that China will not make North Korea's nuclear development its problem. "China is willing to play a responsible role as a major country, but will not shoulder the responsibility for the selfish interests of the US," it wrote in a recent commentary. Beijing has long advocated for talks between the US and North Korea leadership. 

    Although China is frustrated with Pyongyang, it does not believe that the economic sanctions enforced will halt the country's nuclear program, which the DPRK sees as its best way to protect itself from the US.

    "The US makes a fetish of sanctions and pressure and frequently threaten military action," the People's Daily article scoffed.

    Related:

    US to Continue Pursuing Diplomatic Path With North Korea - UN Ambassador Haley
    Former Pentagon Analyst Explains Why Trump Fostering Hysteria Over North Korea
    'We Will Totally Destroy Your Nation': Trump Tells North Korea at UN
    Pence, Mogherini Agree to Intensify Pressure on North Korea - WH
    Trump Vows to Destroy North Korea if It Poses Threat to US
    Tags:
    missile, nuclear, sanctions, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
