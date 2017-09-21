Register
01:50 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A mock North Korean missile is pictured during a rally denouncing North Korea's nuclear test and its recent missile launches, at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul

    North Korea Warns US of ‘Final Ruin’ After Trump Takes Military Bluster to UN

    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    The US will face a “horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin” if US President Donald Trump puts his threat to “totally destroy” North Korea into action, according to a Wednesday statement published by the Korea Central News Agency.

    US President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to "totally destroy North Korea" during comments before the UN General Assembly in New York this week only bolsters Pyongyang’s internal propaganda that the US wants to kill North Koreans – and thus the contention that the nation must build a powerful nuclear arsenal to thwart a pending US strike.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    True or False? Fact-Checking Five Key Points of Trump’s First UN Address

    Propaganda videos and posters from North Korea depict the US as its mortal enemy. According to the Korea Central News Agency, a communications arm of Kim Jong-un’s government, the US “will meet horrible nuclear strike and miserable and final ruin” if America engages in an act of war against North Korea.

    KCNA’s Wednesday commentary continues, “the US cooking up another ‘sanctions resolution’ at the United Nations Security Council as part of its unprecedented military threat and sanctions and blockade to stifle the DPRK,” or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pyongyang’s preferred nomenclature.

    Trump’s own jabs picked up again Sunday:

    ​"The US describes the DPRK’s nuclear deterrence for self-defense as the ‘biggest threat to peace’ but it is no more than a shameful logic," the KCNA statement says, adding that Kim and his military are "not afraid of any sanctions, pressure or war."

    Pyongyang’s "news releases are invariably propaganda," researcher Andrew Scobel wrote, adding that "bluster, threat and hyperbole are staples of North Korean documents and pronouncements.”

    “Bluster, threat and hyperbole” also seem to be the order of the day when it comes to exchanges between the US leader and the country it has never technically come to peace with. 

    Related:

    Trump Vows to Destroy North Korea if It Poses Threat to US
    Get Out and Stay Out: US Tells Kuwait to Kick Out North Korea Ambassador
    'Juche Justice': North Korea Threatens to Unleash Armageddon on Japan
    South Korean President Threatens to Destroy North Korea
    Further Pressure May Provoke 'Unpredictable' Response From North Korea
    Tags:
    UN Security Council, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    From Voice of God to Voice of America
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok