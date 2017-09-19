Register
19:31 GMT +319 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Indian Highway

    China Inaugurates Strategic Highway to Nepal Much to India’s Dislike

    CC BY 2.0 / Vikas Rana / Indian Highway
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11830

    The 40.4 km strategic highway between Tibet’s Xigaze airport and Xigaze city would be used for both economic and military purposes.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — China has opened a new highway that connects the country with the Nepali mainland through Tibet as part of its One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. The highway can be linked with the proposed cross-border Sino-Nepali railway line and can be used for both trade and military purposes. This has raised India’s hackles as it sees such a corridor as a major threat to its national security.

    In this photograph taken on February 18, 2012, a vehicle carrying armed security personnel passes along a road on the outskirts of Imphal in the north eastern Indian state of Manipur
    © AFP 2017/ Manjunath KIRAN/FILES
    India Sends 4,000 Troops to Reopen Highway Blocked by Protesters
    According to China’s state-run Global Times, the Tibet highway between Xigaze airport and Xigaze city center officially opened to the public on Friday, a short section linking the national highway to the Nepal border.

    “China is still weaving a string of pearls around India and improving connectivity between China and Nepal is part of its larger strategic designs. The fact is that if China is that if China makes inroads into Nepal through road and rail links then it will come at an arms’ distance with India. China wants to make a good deterrent against India in this region as Nepal border touches key states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of East Asian and Chinese Studies in JNU told Sputnik.

    "Nepal's support for the Chinese One Belt One Road (OBOR) project has been one of the strategic failures for India as the government could not convince Nepal to opt out the Chinese initiative," Srikanth Kondapalli added.

    The Sino-Nepali railway was part of a deal struck by Nepal Deputy Prime Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara when he visited China in early September. The railway includes two lines: one connecting three of Nepal’s most important cities and two crossing the border between China and Nepal.

    Related:

    India Sends 4,000 Troops to Reopen Highway Blocked by Protesters
    India, Thailand Pledge to Tackle Terror, Build Highway to Link Countries
    Countering OBOR: India, Japan to Launch Asia-Africa Growth Corridor this Week
    India, China Struggle to Complete OBOR-Like Project in Southeast Asia
    Tags:
    highway, One Belt One Road, Nepal, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Fighting Fire With Fire
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok