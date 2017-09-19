Register
19 September 2017
    Rohingya Muslim refugees arrive from Myanmar after crossing the Naf river in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf

    Myanmar's De-Facto Leader Urges Int'l Community to Help Resolve Rohingya Crisis

    Asia & Pacific
    Myanmar's de-facto leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi called on the international community on Tuesday to assist the country's authorities in resolving the ongoing Rohingya Muslim minority crisis.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who developed a global following while under house arrest for promoting democracy, has recently been facing criticism from the international community for keeping silent over the Rohingya crisis, which escalated in late August after Rohingya insurgents attacked security posts in Myanmar's state of Rakhine, prompting violent response from authorities. Dozens of Rohingya have been killed and over 400,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar and taken refuge in neighboring Bangladesh since the current crisis began, according to UN data. 

    "I ask the international community to help us find new ways that are more constructive and daring to resolve the problems we have," Aung San Suu Kyi said, as quoted by Channel NewsAsia in her first address to nation since the August escalation of the Rohingya crisis.

    She condemned human rights violations and said that Myanmar's authorities are prepared to start the verification of status of those Rohingya who had fled Myanmar "at any time."

    "We are concerned to hear the number of Muslims fleeing areas to Bangladesh… We want to find out the cause of the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh, as many remain in Rakhine despite the 'state of turmoil,'" Aung San Suu Kyi continued.

    A woman from the Rohingya community carries vegetables in a camp in Delhi, August 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    India Rebuts Attempts to Make It 'Villain' in Rohingya Refugee Crisis
    Myanmar's authorities would like to end the suffering of the Rohingya as soon as possible, Aung San Suu Kyi pointed out.

    Rakhine is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. Official authorities and the Buddhist population consider Rohingya to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The conflict, which started about a century ago, escalated in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in the special refugee camps on the country's territory or fled to Bangladesh.

    Aung San Suu Kyi has been Myanmar's State Counsellor, a position akin to prime minister, since 2016. Despite her ambition to become the nation's president, Myanmar's current constitution bars her from presidency because her two sons are UK citizens and she is a widow, which makes her not eligible.

    Rohingya Muslims, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar, Bangladesh
