Al Qaeda Operative on a Mission to Radicalize Rohingyas Held in New Delhi

New Delhi (Sputnik) – Indian security agencies have arrested a British National of Bangladeshi origin having links with terror outfit Al Qaeda.

“He was on a mission to radicalize Muslims of north-eastern states especially Rohingya Muslims to prepare for jihad against the Buddhists in Myanmar. He is British national of Bangladeshi origin. He had also gone to Syria and fought for Al Nusra front. He was arrested in Bangladesh for his terror links and jailed for three years. He fled to India when he was granted bail. His motive was to radicalize Rohingya Muslims. He was in contact with Rohingyas settled in different parts of India,” P S Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police told Sputnik.

According to an estimate, almost 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are living in various parts of India.

The Indian government has already made it clear that Rohingyas living illegally in the country are a threat to its security and that they would be deported soon.