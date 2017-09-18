China Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions as US Vows to 'Destroy' N Korea

Chinese Foreign Ministry's official representative Lu Kang has called for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions on North Korea a day after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that Washington could "destroy" the Asian country.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China hopes for all parties to the North Korean crisis to stick to the UNSC resolutions rather than act in a way that could exacerbate the situation, Lu Kang said Monday, commenting on Nikki Haley's remarks.

"I would like to stress that the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council has reflected the consensus of the international community on the resistance to the DPRK's [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] nuclear program. The Security Council has just adopted the Resolution 2375. The first priority for everyone now is to fully implement this decision rather than complicate matters and create problems," Lu said.

Haley said on Sunday that the United States had exhausted the opportunities to resolve the North Korean problem within the framework of the United Nations. She added that if Pyongyang posed a threat to the security of either the United States or its allies, North Korea would be destroyed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's representative added that the constant exchange of threats between the parties to the conflict had led to the further escalation of the North Korean crisis.

The situation over North Korea's nuclear program has been tense recently with Pyongyang conducting a number of missile launches and nuclear tests. In early September Pyongyang tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile which became Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test.

In the light of these developments, the UNSC unanimously adopted its toughest resolution against North Korea that restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from the Asian nation as well as the country's access to gas liquids, among other restrictions. However, North Korea has not halted its missile and nuclear activity and conducted another missile test on Friday.