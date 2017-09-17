Register
22:02 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A passerby looks at a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017

    US Does Not Want N Korea to 'Collapse,' but Still Considering 'Military Options'

    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (85)
    135818

    The United States' top two diplomats – Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and US State Secretary Rex Tillerson – made dissonant comments on the North Korean issue on Sunday, on the one hand saying Washington is not seeking the regime in Pyongyang to collapse and on the other , that they may deal with the DPRK using military force.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Speaking in an interview with CBS, Tillerson said Washington is not seeking regime change in North Korea, all efforts are aimed at bringing Pyongyang to the negotiation table.

    "We do not seek regime change, we do not seek a regime collapse, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula and we do not seek a reason to send our forces north of the demilitarized zone," Tillerson said, noting that military option may be used if the talks fail.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Further Pressure May Provoke 'Unpredictable' Response From North Korea
    In a separate interview, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed Washington has done everything it could to address the North Korean issue in the UN Security Council, but Washington still has "plenty of military options" which could be used by Pentagon.

    The diplomat stressed that if North Korea kept with "reckless behavior", the Untied States would have to defend itself and its allies. In this scenario North Korea would be "destroyed", Haley added.

    "None of us want war, but we also have to look at the fact that you are dealing with someone who is being reckless, irresponsible, and is continuing to give threats, not only to the United States but to all of their allies, so something is going to have to be done. We're trying every other possibility that we have, but there is a whole lot of military options on the table," she explained.

    The UN Security Council unanimously adopted its toughest resolution yet against North Korea over its latest nuclear test on September 3 and repeated missile launches, which restricts oil exports to Pyongyang, bans imports of textile products from the Asian nation as well as the country's access to gas liquids among other restrictions. However, just three days after the resolution was adopted, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew over Japan and traveled a total of 3,700 kilometers (2,299 miles), which made it a missile capable of reaching Guam, where US military bases are located.

    Topic:
    Hot Button Issue: Latest Launches, Nuclear Tests Escalate Korean Crisis (85)

    Related:

    North Korean Nuclear Tests Cause Rockslide, Mountain Closure in China
    Pentagon Chief Warns ‘Don’t Try It’ as North Korea Readies for Next Nuke Test
    Tillerson Says Imposing Oil Embargo on North Korea Will Be 'Very Difficult'
    Tags:
    UN, Nikki Haley, Rex Tillerson, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Cars and Girls: Highlights of the First Vladivostok International Autosalon
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok