Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Northwest China - China Earthquake Center

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake has struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region.

BEIJING (Sputnik) – A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region, the China Earthquake Networks Center said Saturday.

The tremor was registered at 18:11 local time (10:11 GMT) in the Kuqa County of Aksu Prefecture in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The epicenter was registered at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles).

A smaller, 3.6-magnitude aftershock followed.

There have been no reports about casualties or destruction caused.

In August, a powerful earthquake struck the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture. It hit an area close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a tourist destination. Thereafter, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered another powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake in the same province.

According to local media, the dead included at least eight tourists. It was also reported that citizens of France and Canada are among those injured.