Register
09:40 GMT +316 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian army soldiers (File)

    India’s Homegrown Trawl System Passes Blast Trials

    © AFP 2017/ Tauseef MUSTAFA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15111

    The trawl system is capable of breaching a variety of landmines including passive and active influence mines and would help Indian Army’s mechanized forces to advance safely to combat zones in the event of war.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) Marking a major breakthrough in India’s quest for developing local defense technologies, the state-owned Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has successfully designed and developed a trawl system that enables breaching of landmines and creating a vehicle safe lane, through a minefield for the advancing columns of mechanized forces in combat zone.

    ​The defense ministry has said that the system would soon be available for user evaluation trials by the Indian Army which has long been awaiting such a system to meet its operational requirements.

    “The trawl system recently crossed a major milestone with the successful completion of blast trials in collaboration with HEMRL Pune, which demonstrated the survivability of the equipment, when subjected to successive series of blast directly underneath it. The fieldable prototype of the trawl system is in the final stage of realization and would be shortly ready for the conduct of user evaluation trials by the Army,” India’s defense ministry said in a statement.

    Indian army soldiers
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    India Sends 57,000 Non-Combatants to Combat Zones in Army's First Restructuring
    The local development of trawls by DRDO is an important step towards achieving self-reliance in the area of critical military equipment under ‘Make in India’ initiative and would result in saving of foreign exchange for the country. In 2015, the Indian government had approved the purchase of 120 trawl systems for T-90 & T 72 tanks for approximately $65 million. Once approved by the Indian Army, the trawl system will be manufactured in bulk by state-owned BEL with the technological support of DRDO.

    Related:

    Indian Army Turns to Robotics to Minimize Troops Casualty
    Indian Army in Trouble Over $676Mln K-9 Howitzers Contract Amid Korean Mishap
    Indian Army Chief Visits Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan
    Tags:
    landmines, defense, Indian Army, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok