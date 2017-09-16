Bangladesh Formally Protests to Myanmar Over Airspace Violations

According to local media reports, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry has formerly protested violations of the country's airspace; it submitted a letter to the Charge d'Affaires of the Myanmar Embassy on Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest over violations of the country's airspace to Aung Myint, the Charge d'Affaires of the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The news outlet bdnews24.com reports that the note, given to Myanmar on Friday, conveyed Bangladesh's concerns over the violation of its airspace by the neighboring country's military drones and a helicopter since August 25.

Dhaka reportedly warned its neighbor that such violations might have consequences.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Friday that the number of Rohingya refugees in predominantly-Muslim Bangladesh was estimated to have reached 391,000 and seemed likely to continue rising.

The crisis around the Rohingya Muslims escalated in late August when insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in the Myanmari state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a violent response by Myanmar's authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of people while forcing thousands of others to flee to Bangladesh.