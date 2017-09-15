Register
23:04 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Military parade in North Korea

    North Korea Revamping Scud Missiles To Improve Lethal Capabilities

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    260280

    In addition to North Korea’s burgeoning ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s administration has been test driving new versions of the Scud-B, also known as the Hwasong-5, Business Insider reports.

    The tactical ballistic missile has served in the North Korean and Iranian military services dating back to 1985. In between Pyongyang’s ballistic missiles that flew over Japan on two occasions over the past month, the military test fired three of the old Scud-Bs, according to the Daily Caller.

    US Pacific Command spokesman David Benham retracted the unit’s first report stating that each short-range missile test had failed. “As an update to our initial release, the first and third … did not ‘fail in flight,” Benham told Yonhap News Agency. “Rather, they flew approximately 250 kilometers in a northeastern direction,” the spokesman added.

    In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo II ballistic missile is fired during an exercise at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ South Korea Defense Ministry
    South Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles in Response to North's Latest Test-Launch (VIDEO)

    The upgraded Scud-B is being referred to by North Korean forces as KN-21, The Diplomat reported Thursday. Kim has around 900 short-range ballistic missiles including the KN-21, and newer Scud-C and Scud 2 missiles, the news outlet noted.

    “North Korea has had a ballistic missile program for more than 4 decades…the short- and medium-range missiles originally were produced for defense and deterrence against the United State and South Korea, but the missiles could, of course, be used offensively,” the US Army War College reported.  

    What’s more, the ballistic missiles could be theoretically equipped with nuclear warheads.

    The Korean People’s Army (KPA) adheres to a doctrine set forth by Kim Il-Sung, who ruled from 1948 until his death in 1994 and is Kim Jong-un’s grandfather. The doctrine stipulates that the entire population must be armed, the entire country must be fortified, every member of the army must be trained to teach combat to offspring and that the country’s armaments and tactics must follow “Juche” in national defense, according to the War College’s report.

    People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Threat to China: Nuclear Radiation Leak 'Inevitable' in Northern DPRK Province

    Juche is a deeply rooted North Korean ideology praising the concepts of “self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” the War College notes.

    North Korea tested yet another ballistic missile early Friday morning following the UN Security Council’s decision to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang.  

    Related:

    Kremlin Strikes Back at US Envoy to UN Warmongering Remarks After DPRK Nuke Test
    US May Go it Alone Against DPRK as Beijing Tires of Shouldering Responsibility
    Trump Says US 'Locked & Loaded' for War Against DPRK
    Assange: 'Constant US Threats Against DPRK Have Put It on a Total War Footing'
    China Protests New US' THAAD Deployment in S Korea After DPRK's Missile Test
    Tags:
    ballistic missiles, UN, US Army War College, Kim Il-Sung, South Korea, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok