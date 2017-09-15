One Indian Soldier Killed in Firing By Pakistani Troops

Both sides accused each other of ceasefire violations earlier in the week.

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — An Indian paramilitary personnel was killed in firing by Pakistani troops on Friday. India's Border Security Force (BSF) said that Pakistani soldiers fired at several positions along the volatile international border.

"BSF Constable Bijender Bahadur dies in Pakistani firing at a forward point along the fence. The bullet him on the left side of the abdomen and he reached martyrdom during the evacuation," an officer said.

India alleged that Pakistani Rangers fired mortar shells and automatic rifles at border posts in five places along the Arnia sector, terming it as a violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord. "Intermittent fire continued from both sides from midnight till morning," the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan had accused Indian soldiers of unprovoked firing. "Indian troops initiated an unprovoked Cease Fire Violation (CFV) using mortars and automatics targeting the innocent civil population along the working boundary in Phuklian sector. An innocent citizen Muhammad Zahoor resident of village Dewra embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) due to Indian unprovoked firing," the Pakistan Army said on September 13.

Pakistan had said that it even summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J P Singh over the incident. "The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," Foreign Affairs Ministry of Pakistan said.

Pakistan has accused India of committing more than 700 ceasefire violations in the first nine months of this year which has resulted in the killing of 32 Pakistani civilians.