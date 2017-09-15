UN Secretary-General Condemns New North Korean Ballistic Missile Launch

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on North Korea to stop nuclear and missile tests and to resume dialogue on the issue of denuclearization.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a new ballistic missile launch carried out by North Korea, the secretary-general's spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

North Korea fired what appears to be a medium-range ballistic missile far out into the Pacific on Friday morning that flew over Japan, the second such launch in less than a month. South Korea, Japan and the United States called an urgent UN Security Council meeting following the test.

"The Secretary-General condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on September 15. This manifest violation of Security Council resolutions comes just days after the DPRK conducted its sixth nuclear test," the statement said.

​According to the statement, Guterres called on North Korea to stop nuclear and missile tests, to comply with the relevant UN Security Council's resolution and to resume the dialogue on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"The Secretary-General will be discussing the situation on the Korean Peninsula with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming high level week of the United Nations General Assembly," the statement added.