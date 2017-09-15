Japan, S Korea, US Agree to Enhance Cooperation After North's Missile Launch

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington agreed to step up cooperation to pressure Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and weapons program, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said a statement obtained by Sputnik on Friday, hours after another North Korean missile launch over Japan.

The agreement has been reached in talks between the countries' special representatives for North Korea, Kenji Kanasugi, the director general of the Japanese ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Joseph Yun, the US State Department's deputy assistant secretary for Korea and Japan, and Kim Hong-kyun, the South Korean Foreign Ministry's special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs.

"The parties have reached consensus on inadmissibility of the continued North Korean provocations and on the necessity to take strong measures over the latest [missile] launch. Above all, the parties agreed to closely cooperate in the formats: Japan-US, Japan-South Korea, Japan-US-South Korea, in order to impose pressure [on Pyongyang] of the new unprecedented level, as it is necessary to make North Korea change its policies," the statement said.

© REUTERS/ Toru Hanai NATO Chief Calls for Global Response to N Korea's Missile Launch

The North fired what appears to be a medium-range ballistic missile far out into the Pacific on Friday morning. The missile flew over Japan. Following the North's missile test, South Korea, Japan and the United States called for an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting for this afternoon.

South Korea has already reacted to the issue by firing two Hyunmoo-2 missiles from a site near the inter-Korean border six minutes after Pyongyang's shot. One of Seoul's missiles "accurately hit" a simulated target in the East Sea some 250 kilometers away, according to a Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) official. The other fell into water during the initial stage of the flight.

The South Korean Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reports that American and South Korean personnel are currently investigating the details of the launch.

The new North Korean missile launch came just days after the UN Security Council approved sanctions against Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program. On September 3, the North conducted it's most powerful ever nuclear test, which many believe to be an H-bomb.