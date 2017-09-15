Register
08:01 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in smiles during Reuters interview in Seoul.

    South Korean President Threatens to Destroy North Korea

    © REUTERS/ KIM HONG-JI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7501

    Pyongyang overtly disregards the appeals of the international community to halt ballistic missile tests which makes it practically impossible to engage in any diplomatic procedures. Its South neighbor has lost patience and threatens with destruction.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in warned the North on Friday that its missile tests made any dialogue impossible and warned Pyongyang of an attack that would make it unable to recover, local media said.

    Lee Mi-Seon, a director of the National Earthquake and Volcano Center, shows a map of a North Korean location during a briefing about the artificial earthquake in North Korea, at the Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul on September 3, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Non-Proliferation Principle Forces Globe to Call for N Korean Denuclearization
    The North fired what is believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan far out into the Pacific on Friday morning, prompting South Korea and Japan to call emergency meetings on national security.

    "Dialogue is impossible in a situation like this," the South’s president was quoted as saying at the National Security Council meeting by the Yonhap news agency.

    "In case North Korea undertakes provocations against us or our ally, we have the power to destroy (the North) and make it unable to recover," Moon added.

    The liberal president was elected in May on a pledge to conduct a moderate policy toward North Korea and made a promise to go to Pyongyang for talks if conditions were right.

    The North has since boosted its nuclear and ballistic missile research as allies have held their routine drills with the US military in the region. It staged a sixth nuclear test in early September, prompting the UN Security Council to slap it with tough new sanctions.

    Related:

    UK’s Johnson to Discuss Hurricane Irma, Libya, North Korea With Tillerson
    'Juche Justice': North Korea Threatens to Unleash Armageddon on Japan
    South Korea Opposes Nuclear Weapons Deployment Over Risk of Arms Race With North
    Tillerson Says Imposing Oil Embargo on North Korea Will Be 'Very Difficult'
    Pentagon Chief Warns ‘Don’t Try It’ as North Korea Readies for Next Nuke Test
    North Korean Nuclear Tests Cause Rockslide, Mountain Closure in China
    Tags:
    nuclear program, missile launch, Moon Jae-in, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok