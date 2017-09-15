Register
08:01 GMT +315 September 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 10, 2017

    North Korea Ruling Party Defies Pressure from US to End Missile Program

    The ruling North Korean Workers' Party is not likely to abandon its ballistic missile tests, on the contrary, the party pledges to strengthen country's protective capabilities in case the US builds up pressure on Pyongyang.

    TOKYO (Sputnik) — North Korea’s ruling party said Friday it would not give in to the pressure from the United States to halt ballistic missile tests after Washington and its allies called a UN Security Council meeting.

    "If the US continues to ignore our sincere advice the Republic will respond by ratcheting up its protective measures," said the Rodong Sinmun, which is the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the North Korean Workers' Party.

    The Unite States, South Korea and Japan called for the UN Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Friday afternoon in response to the morning launch by the North of what the Pentagon says is an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It flew over Japan’s Hokkaido and plunged into the Pacific.

    A propaganda poster blaming U.S. and hostile countries' sanction is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 17, 2017. The poster reads: Entire region of the state is now within range of our missiles!
    North Korea Launches Missile, Japanese Residents Urged to Take Cover
    South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has described the test as a serious challenge to global security, while US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on China and Russia to take "direct actions of their own" to tackle the North’s "reckless" missile launches.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said at this month’s BRICS summit in China that dialogue was key to ending the missile crisis as North Koreans would rather "eat grass" than give up their nuclear program for fear of safety.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said earlier in the day he would sit down to the negotiating table with Pyongyang once it "shows signs of denuclearization" and urged to pile maximum pressure on the reclusive communist state.

