Register
01:39 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    China North Korea Border

    North Korean Nuclear Tests Cause Rockslide, Mountain Closure in China

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 39702

    China was forced to close a part of Mount Paekdu to tourists after a North Korean underground nuclear test caused rockslides on the southern part of the mountain.

    "We've made the decision as rock slides took place at the southern tourist site of 'Changbaishan' [the Chinese name of Mount Paekdu] Wednesday afternoon…. Safety concerns still exist as rocks continue to fall little by little there," a Chinese official said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

    Members of the media, wearing protective suits and masks, receive briefing from Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) employees (in blue) in front of the No. 1 (L) and No.2 reactor buildings at TEPCO's tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai/File Photo
    Saudi Arabia to Announce Country’s First Nuclear Reactor Soon, Insiders Say
    Northern and western parts of Paekdu will remain open for visitors, but the southern will remain closed until rocks eventually stop falling, the official said.

    The recent North Korean test on September 3 has triggered a 5.8 magnitude earthquake, Yonhap reports.

    According to the Washington Post, the blast was so powerful it reshaped a mountain directly above it. According to the report, radar satellite images determined that Mount Mantap, where the explosion occurred, has become significantly lower.

    The Mount Mantap test site is located more than 100 kilometers away from Mount Paekdu, where the rockslide occurred.

    North Korean nuclear tests have already raised concerns regarding Mount Paekdu, an extinguished volcano. In 2016, Daily Telegraph reported that seismologists were concerned that a sufficiently-powerful nuclear blast might cause the sleeping volcano to erupt again.

    "Experts have now detected increasing seismic activity beneath the peak, including seismic uplift and rising levels of sulfur dioxide," the 2016 report read.

    But despite the darkests predictions, Mount Paekdu — most of it, anyway — is still there.

    Related:

    Iran 'Clearly in Default of Expectations' of Nuclear Deal - Tillerson
    South Korea Opposes Nuclear Weapons Deployment Over Risk of Arms Race With North
    Nuclear Nonproliferation Experts Urge Trump Not to Abandon Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    tourists, mountain, safety, nuclear test, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok