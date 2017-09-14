Register
20:28 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Seoul, the capital and the largest city in South Korea.

    Seoul Seeks to Provide $8 Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Pyongyang Despite Tensions

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4210

    According to the Yonhap news agency, the South Korean government plans to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea despite existing tensions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The South Korean government is considering providing $8 million in humanitarian assistance to North Korea via international organizations despite existing tensions, with relevant steps to be discussed at a meeting on inter-Korean cooperation next week, local media reported Thursday, citing a South Korean Unification Ministry official.

    South Korea's new President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul Wednesday, May 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ JungJ Yeon-Je/Pool Photo
    South Korea Opposes Nuclear Weapons Deployment Over Risk of Arms Race With North
    According to the Yonhap news agency, if approved, the measures will include allocating $4.5 million to the World Food Program (WFP), while another $3.5 million will be given to UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) vaccine, medicine and nutrition projects. Both programs are aimed at providing aid to pregnant women, mothers and children.

    "Seoul is mulling over the support… The government's basic stance is that humanitarian assistance to those who are vulnerable in North Korea should be continued regardless of political considerations… But Seoul plans to decide the details of the aid and its timing after taking into account the inter-Korean situation," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.

    The official also noted that the move reiterated Seoul's commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the North regardless the political situation.

    "It will be a good chance to get an idea of the current state of the North Korean population with reliable international methods and the ministry feels the need [for supporting] such project… The latest U.N. sanctions resolution also reaffirmed that it is not intended to negatively affect humanitarian activities for North Korean citizens or restrict them," the official said.

    The news agency mentioned that if approved, the relief package would become the first South Korea had provided to the North after a two-year hiatus following the missile tests. Furthermore, it would be the first humanitarian action since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took the office in May.

    Donated flash drives are shown with images of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Human Rights Foundation's Flash Drives for Freedom wall during the Def Con hacker convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
    North Korea Accused of Raising Money by Stealing Bitcoins in Hack Attacks
    Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been especially high over recent months due to Pyongyang's repeated missile and nuclear tests, all carried out in violation of the UN resolutions. Following his election, Moon stressed that he was seeking a dialogue with North Korea in order to ensure reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula. In July, he stressed that international humanitarian assistance to North Korea, especially in tacking issue of children malnutrition, should not be undermined by the current political situation.

    Related:

    North Korea Accused of Raising Money by Stealing Bitcoins in Hack Attacks
    WATCH: South Korean Cruise Missile Tested in Show of Force Against North Korea
    Germany Calls for New Detente Amid North Korean Crisis
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok