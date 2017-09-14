Indian Forces Eliminate Terror Mastermind in Kashmir Valley

Abu Ismail is the second Lashkar-e-Toiba chief in Kashmir to be eliminated by Indian security forces in the last two months.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major victory in its war against terror, India has eliminated a most wanted terrorist considered the mastermind behind many attack in the country including a recent one on pilgrims en route the popular Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abu Ismail and his associate were killed during a brief encouter in Srinagar. Indian forces have claimed Ismail belonged to Pakistan and was the operations chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT).

"Abu Ismail was killed in a brief gunfight at Nowgam along with his aide. The identity of the second militant is being established," IG CRPF Inspector General Ravideep Sahi said.

According to security officials, they were tipped off about Ismail's presence in the area following which an operation was launched to track and eliminate him and his aides. "As the operation was launched, the militants fired at the forces triggering a brief gunfight in which two militants were killed," a police officer said.

© Sputnik/ Danish Ismail India, Pakistan Agree to Exercise Restraint in Kashmir After Frequent Skirmishes

Sources told Sputnik that Abu Ismail was in Kashmir for past six months planning and executing major terror attacks including the Amarnath attack in July this year in which eight pilgrims were killed and many injured. He was also the alleged mastermind behind the terror attack in a school in Srinagar on 25 June this year and another one at Pantha Chowk on 1 September.

Abu Ismail was the successor of LeT commander Abu Dujana who was killed in August by Indian security forces. Dujana was wanted in 40 serious attacks on security forces and carried a bounty of $23400.

According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, Indian security forces have killed 151 terrorists this year in Kashmir valley alone which is highest since 2010.