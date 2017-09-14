Indian Forces Eliminate Terror Mastermind in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a major victory in its war against terror, India has eliminated a most wanted terrorist considered the mastermind behind many attack in the country including a recent one on pilgrims en route the popular Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
Abu Ismail and his associate were killed during a brief encouter in Srinagar. Indian forces have claimed Ismail belonged to Pakistan and was the operations chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT).
"Abu Ismail was killed in a brief gunfight at Nowgam along with his aide. The identity of the second militant is being established," IG CRPF Inspector General Ravideep Sahi said.
According to security officials, they were tipped off about Ismail's presence in the area following which an operation was launched to track and eliminate him and his aides. "As the operation was launched, the militants fired at the forces triggering a brief gunfight in which two militants were killed," a police officer said.
Abu Ismail was the successor of LeT commander Abu Dujana who was killed in August by Indian security forces. Dujana was wanted in 40 serious attacks on security forces and carried a bounty of $23400.
According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, Indian security forces have killed 151 terrorists this year in Kashmir valley alone which is highest since 2010.
