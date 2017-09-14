'Juche Justice': North Korea Threatens to Unleash Armageddon on Japan

North Korea has warned that it might use nuclear weapons against Japan and “sink” the island country due to its close ties with the US and its calls to toughen UN sanctions against Pyongyang over its nuclear and missile programs.

The threat to use a nuclear weapon against Japan came just days after North Korea was hit with fresh United Nations sanctions earlier this week and further escalated tensions in North Asia.

“Japan is no longer needed to exist near us,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Thursday, citing a statement by the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee.

“The four islands of the archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche,” it said, a reference to the regime’s ideology of self-reliance.

Shortly after, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denounced Pyongyang’s comments as “extremely provocative.”

In late August, North Korea sent an intermediate-range missile over Japan’s Hokkaido Island. In an angry backlash, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slammed the launch as an “unprecedented, serious and grave threat” and called for a UN Security Council meeting, urging for “increased pressure on North Korea in cooperation with the international community.”

On Monday, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea. The move came just one week after Pyongyang carried out its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Hit hard by a wide array of UN-imposed sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, Pyongyang justifies its effort by the need to have a strong deterrence against its archenemy, the United States, and its regional allies, including South Korea and Japan.

Washington has not ruled out a military option against North Korea, but Russia and China insist on a diplomatic solution to the crisis.