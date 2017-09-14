Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A woman from the Rohingya community carries vegetables in a camp in Delhi, August 17, 2017

    India Rebuts Attempts to Make It 'Villain' in Rohingya Refugee Crisis

    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13610

    India is not a state party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol relating to the status of refugees although it hosts thousands of refugees from neighboring countries. India has also decided to grant citizenship to Buddhist and Hindu refugees from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Indian government has described attempts to brand India as a "villain" in the Rohingya Muslims refugee crisis as "a calibrated design to tarnish India's image." This comes two days after United Nations Human Rights Chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein described attempts by India to deport illegal Rohingya refugees to Myanmar as "deplorable."

    India's junior home minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This chorus of branding India as a villain on Rohingya issue is a calibrated design to tarnish India's image," he said in a tweet. "It (such statements) undermines India's security."

    Rijiju maintained that India cannot take its security for granted.

    Rijiju had earlier said that the government will follow due process of law before illegal Rohingya Muslims are deported and no one should attempt to "demonize" India for adhering to its laws.

    Rohingya Muslim refugees arrive from Myanmar after crossing the Naf river in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf
    © AFP 2017/ MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
    Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Heroically Offers to Feed All Rohingya Refugees
    The Indian government's plan to deport Rohingya Muslims, who have come to India due to alleged persecution in Myanmar, as it considers them as illegal immigrants.

    Experts in India defend the government's stand. They are also of the view that the international attention on the issue should be taken positively as it could lead to a solution in future.

    "India is not a state party to the 1951 Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol relating to the status of refugees although we host thousands of refugees from neighboring countries as well as Tibet. Since we do not have a domestic legal refugee protection framework, the treatment of refugees is covered largely under the Foreigners Act of 1946, which makes no distinction between asylum-seekers, refugees, and other foreigners. Hence, any undocumented physical presence in the country a crime and the government must follow its due process. But, I also think that with all international attention and pressure from other countries to resolve the humanitarian crisis in the Rakhine state, we may see some kind of agreement in future," Dr. Smrutti Pattanaik, Research Fellow, at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik.

    The presence of illegal Rohingya Muslims in parts of India came to the fore after the union home ministry in July had said illegal immigrants like the Rohingyas pose grave security challenges as they may be recruited by terror groups and asked state governments to identify and deport them.

    Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, August 31, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Bangladesh Calls for India's Diplomatic Intervention in Rohingya Crisis
    The government told Parliament on August 9 that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, were presently staying in India.

    However, other estimates indicate that around 40,000 Rohingyas are staying in India illegally and they are largely located in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

     

    Related:

    Rohingya Displacement in Myanmar Can Amount to Ethnic Cleansing - Guterres
    Nearly 370,000 Rohingya Fled Myanmar to Bangladesh Since August 25
    Uzbekistan to Send Humanitarian Aid to Rohingya Refugees From Myanmar
    Tags:
    Rohingya people, India, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok