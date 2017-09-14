Register
14:02 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Slot machines

    'Almost Winning': Gamblers' Fate When It Comes to Slots Leads to Trial in Oz

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 130 0 0

    A former gambling addict has begun landmark legal proceedings in Melbourne, Australia alleging that slot machine games, often referred to as 'pokies', mislead players into falsely thinking they have won.

    Shonica Guy — whose gambling addiction lasted 14 years — alleges she was misled over her chances of winning by a leading casino chain in Australia and the manufacturers of a popular machine.

    She insists the Dolphin Treasure poker machine gives players unrealistic expectations and breaches consumer law. Her allegations have been strongly denied by Crown Casino and the manufacturer Aristocrat.

    "This case isn't just about me, I want this to stop happening to other people. For too long now we've been told that it's our fault and we are the only ones to blame for 'pokies' addiction. I want this case to show that the machines are misleading and the industry knows that their machines are addictive and they are designed to get us hooked," Ms. Guy said. 

    Gambling
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Pot Luck or Science? How the Best Gamblers Beat the System
    The court heard that more than 1,000 of the 2,600 poker machines on the floor of the Melbourne casino were made and designed by Aristocrat.

    'Losses Disguised as Wins'

    Unable to comment directly on the Oz case, Simon Dymond, professor of Psychology and Behavioral Analysis at Swansea University, however revealed it was impossible to determine the ratio of pay-outs to spins.

    "Our research and that of a great many other labs around the world has long investigated the features of slot machine games, usually referred to as 'pokies'  that support and sustain extensive play. While the underlying schedules of reinforcement, or payout probability rules, operating on these machines are closely guarded industry secrets, we do know from lab studies with gamblers and non-problem gamblers that certain frequencies of outcomes and the physical format of displays can lead to gambling persistence," Professor Dymond told Sputnik. 

    "For instance, these machines, particularly modern multi-line slot machines, present 'losses disguised as wins,' which is where a losing outcome includes some sights and sounds resembling winning outcomes but with a lower return than the original stake. Such outcomes can perpetuate gambling, leading people to believe they are winning or at least 'almost winning'. A similar effect is seen with near-misses where a losing display is physically similar to a win (i.e., 2 out of three matching symbols on the payline) but where the amount staked is usually lost," he told Sputnik.  

    The right combination of near-misses, wins and full losses can contribute to gambling persistence and leads to erroneous thoughts about the player's role in determining outcomes, said Professor Dymond. 

    Betting is a national obsession in Australia, which boasts the world's highest gambling loss of US$1,130 per head annually, according to recent research by UK consultancy H2 Gambling Capital. 

    Australians spent more than US$19 billion on gambling in 2014-2015, with US$13 billion of that splashed out on 'pokies,' according to the Department of Social Services (DSS). It said one in six people who regularly play poker machines has a severe gambling problem, according to DSS statistics. Recent estimates suggest Britons lost £12.6 billion (US$16.6) through gambling last year, almost £300 (US$395) per person.

    The case in Melbourne is expected to last three weeks.

    Related:

    China 'Would Be Better Off Legalizing Gambling' as Australians Charged
    New Casino to Open in Russia’s Sochi on Thursday
    Japanese Parliament Passes Bill To Lift Casino Ban
    Pot Luck or Science? How the Best Gamblers Beat the System
    Tags:
    slots, win, casino, game, gambling, trial, losses, court, money, Australia, Melbourne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok