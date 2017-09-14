Malaysia School Fire Kills At Least 25

Kuala Lumpur Fire Department reports that a fire at school in Malaysia claimed lives of at least 25 people.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A blaze at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur killed at least 25 students and staff on Thursday, the City Fire Department has said.

"Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire," firefighters told a national newspaper, The Star.

Here is the scene of the fire which 25 people was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Fire Department was alerted to a blaze at the school at 5 a.m. local time (21:00GMT). The paper reported that the Department had raised concerns about lacking fire safety at private religious schools after a series of fires.