Malaysia School Fire Kills At Least 25

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A blaze at a religious school in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur killed at least 25 students and staff on Thursday, the City Fire Department has said.
"Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire," firefighters told a national newspaper, The Star.
#BREAKING: Here is the scene of the fire which 25 people was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by @CGTNOfficial) pic.twitter.com/bMoANc3hsT— BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 14, 2017
