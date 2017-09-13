Register
00:26 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, August 31, 2017

    UNSC Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Rohignya Crisis in Myanmar

    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    168 0 0

    After the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, the president of the UNSC voices the states' concern over the situation in the country.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council is deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar where Rohignya civilians are exposed to extreme violence, UN Security Council President and Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United Nations Tekeda Alemu said on Wednesday.

    "Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the situation in the Rakhine state, acknowledging the initial attack on Myanmar security forces on 25 August they condemned the subsequent violence which has led to over 370,000 people being displaced," Alemu said.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the means of addressing violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Members of the Security Council have advocated urgent steps to end the violence, de-escalate the situation, re-establish law and order, ensure the protection of civilians, restore social-economic conditions and address the refugee problem.

    A Border Guard Police officer stands at a police post that was previously attacked by a Muslim terrorist group in Kyee Kan Pyin Buthidaung in which Myanmar government and military claim the existence of Muslim terrorists, in Rakhine state Myanmar, on Friday, July 14, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Esther Htusan
    The Rohingya Crisis: Reality, Rumors and Ramifications
    The members also welcome the efforts by Bangladesh to help people fleeing the violence in Myanmar, but have also taken notice of the commitment of Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance to all people in need without discrimination.

    On August 25, Rohingya Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Myanmar’s eastern state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and deaths of hundreds of Rohingya while thousands have fled the area. According to the International Organization for Migration, 313,000 refugees have already entered Bangladesh from Myanmar.

    Related:

    Rohingya Displacement in Myanmar Can Amount to Ethnic Cleansing - Guterres
    Bangladesh Calls for India's Diplomatic Intervention in Rohingya Crisis
    Nearly 370,000 Rohingya Fled Myanmar to Bangladesh Since August 25
    Tags:
    violence, Rohingya Muslims, UN Security Council, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Careful Erdogan
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok