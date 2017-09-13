UNSC Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Rohignya Crisis in Myanmar

After the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, the president of the UNSC voices the states' concern over the situation in the country.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council is deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar where Rohignya civilians are exposed to extreme violence, UN Security Council President and Ambassador of Ethiopia to the United Nations Tekeda Alemu said on Wednesday.

"Members of the Security Council expressed deep concern about the situation in the Rakhine state, acknowledging the initial attack on Myanmar security forces on 25 August they condemned the subsequent violence which has led to over 370,000 people being displaced," Alemu said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on the means of addressing violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Members of the Security Council have advocated urgent steps to end the violence, de-escalate the situation, re-establish law and order, ensure the protection of civilians, restore social-economic conditions and address the refugee problem.

The members also welcome the efforts by Bangladesh to help people fleeing the violence in Myanmar, but have also taken notice of the commitment of Myanmar to provide humanitarian assistance to all people in need without discrimination.

On August 25, Rohingya Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Myanmar’s eastern state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and deaths of hundreds of Rohingya while thousands have fled the area. According to the International Organization for Migration, 313,000 refugees have already entered Bangladesh from Myanmar.