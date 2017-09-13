Explosion Rocks Kabul Stadium, Casualties Reported

An explosion rocked a stadium in the Afghan capital, causing deaths and injuries. The reasons for the blast are unknown so far.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosion at a checkpoint leading to the Kabul cricket stadium on Wednesday resulted in the death of at least two security personnel and injuries of seven others, Tolo news reported.

The media outlet said citing cricket officials that all the athletes were safe, and the match could be resumed later.

The exposion was allegedly caused by a suicide bomber, however, police are yet to confirm the information. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Blast reported outside Kabul cricket stadium during an important match, cause & casualties unclear — sayed salahuddin (@sayedsalahuddin) 13 сентября 2017 г.

#AFG At least 9 people killed. At least 36 people wounded, multiple sources in Kabul police& intelligence service NDS tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) 13 сентября 2017 г.

Media reports suggested that the number of casualties in the blast may rise.