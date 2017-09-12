Register
23:21 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Indonesian Woman Caned

    Indonesian Woman Brutally Flogged Under Sharia Law Over Adultery Allegation

    © Blogger photo. Twitter
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22105

    A 30-year-old woman is hospitalized after an Indonesian Sharia court punished her with 100 lashes on a public stage in Lhokseumawe, southeast of the province's capital Banda Aceh.

    Under sharia, or Muslim religious law, drinking alcohol, adultery, homosexually, gambling, and any displays of affection outside of marriage, are outlawed. Aceh is the only Indonesian province to enforce Sharia, even though other districts across Indonesia are also implementing sharia-influenced laws. 

    A migrant holds a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel after arriving to the main railway station in Munich, Germany, in this September 5, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    German Die Linke Party Fears 'Muslim Brotherhood Could Try to Establish Sharia Law' in Germany

    The woman, whose name is Mazidah, was being punished for privately being in the mere presence of a man who is not her husband.

    The harsh law, included in the Muslim religious jurisprudence followed by other countries like Saudi Arabia and Sudan, dictated that the headscarf-wearing woman was guilty of adultery.

    Mazidah was inflicted the blows from a masked lasher in front of large crowd, including children, outside the city's mosque, and had to be taken to the hospital as a result.

    The 34-year-old man Mazidah was with also received 100 hits, but did not require hospital treatment.

    The public caning of a third offender, a man accused of indecency against a minor, also took place.

    According to an account given to ABC News by a witness, the beating had to briefly stop during each flogging because the alleged offenders were screaming in agony.

    Public canings have been on the rise in Indonesia. In May, two gay men in their early 20s were lashed 83 times each outside of a mosque in Aceh after vigilantes found them having sex in a private apartment room. 

    LGBT
    CC0
    Born to Be Gay? Scientists Develop AI 'Gaydar' to Predict Sexual Orientation

    In addition, in December last year, an 18-year-old woman was lashed nine times after being found in a room alone with a man.

    "It's really a new low for Indonesia and Aceh," Andreas Harsono from Human Rights Watch said. "The problem is that Aceh is seen as a role model for conservative areas across the country."

    Human Rights Watch has demanded that the Indonesian Government eradicate sharia law in Aceh. There has been a rise in public canings in the conservative city, with 339 known cases in 2016, according to the Jakarta-based Institute of Criminal Justice Reform.

    Related:

    Indonesia Hopes to Sign Su-35 Purchase Deal By End of 2017 - Ambassador
    Strong Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered in Eastern Indonesia
    Russia Backs Indonesia’s Interest in Creating Free Trade Zone With EAEU - Lavrov
    Lavrov: Russia Wants to Develop Counter-Terrorism Cooperation With Indonesia
    Lavrov: Russia, Indonesia Prepare Draft Paper on Countering Terrorist Ideology
    Tags:
    adultery, abuse, human rights, Sharia law, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok