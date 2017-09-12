Indian Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Rescued From Daesh Captivity

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the release of a Christian priest belonging to India's southern state of Kerala from the clutches of Daesh in Yemen.
"I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued," Sushma Swaraj said in her tweet.
I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.pic.twitter.com/FwAYoTkbj2— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 12 сентября 2017 г.
Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on 4 March 2016, by Daesh terrorists who attacked an old- age home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Aden in Yemen.
