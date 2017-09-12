Indian Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Rescued From Daesh Captivity

Indian Ministry of External Affairs had been working relentlessly to secure the release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil who was taken captive by Daesh last year from Yemen.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed the release of a Christian priest belonging to India's southern state of Kerala from the clutches of Daesh in Yemen.

"I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued," Sushma Swaraj said in her tweet.

I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.pic.twitter.com/FwAYoTkbj2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) 12 сентября 2017 г.

​According to foreign ministry sources, Indian was able to secure the release of the priest after the government of Oman proactively helped in the matter. Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been taken to Muscat in Oman and from there he will be flown to his native state of Kerala later.

Father Tom Uzhunnalil was kidnapped on 4 March 2016, by Daesh terrorists who attacked an old- age home run by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Aden in Yemen.