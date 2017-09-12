North Korea's Development of Nuclear Force Reaches Completion Phase - Envoy

A North Korean envoy said that Pyongyang's "development of nuclear force has reached a completion phase."

Pyongyang's embassador said at the UN disarmament talks in Geneva that the "Washington regime is obsessed with the wild game of reversing DPRK's development of nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase."

The North Korean envoy vowed that Pyongyang's upcoming measures "will make the US suffer the greatest pain" it has ever experienced.

The diplomat voiced his country's condemnation "in strongest terms" and "categorical" rejection of new UN Security Council's sanctions against Pyongyang, adopted on Monday as a response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3.

The UN resolution bans Pyongyang from exporting textiles while capping how much crude oil and refined petroleum products can be imported. Natural gas condensates and liquids are also included among the items North Korea is restricted from importing in excess of UN guidelines.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW