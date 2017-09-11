Expanding Horizons: South Korea to Increase Cooperation with Russia

On Thursday, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in expressed hope that economic cooperation between Seoul and Moscow would increase in multiple areas, including energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

During an address during the third Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russia, Moon proposed building a Northeast Asia "super grid" to improve regional energy collaboration, meet increasing power demands, and create a multilateral economic and security protocol.

"I suggest we realize simultaneous cooperation by placing nine bridges between Russia and South Korea," Moon said.

"The nine bridges are gas, railway, seaports, electricity, Arctic shipping routes, shipbuilding, job creation, agriculture and fisheries," the South Korean president stated.

"South Korea is the world's second-largest importer of gas. We wish to not only import gas from Russia but also take part in joint energy development projects," he said, cited by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

Moon also affirmed his support for Russia's Energy Super Ring plan, a project to create "the world's largest energy community," by strengthening energy links between Asia Pacific and the Far East.

"I wish to propose to all leaders in Northeast Asia to begin our discussions for the establishment of a super grid in Northeast Asia with a greater vision of forming a Northeast Asian economic bloc and a multilateral security system," Moon stated.

In addition, the South Korean president observed that enhanced cooperation between Moscow and Seoul will assist in resolving tensions with North Korea.

"A few days ago, North Korea again made a provocation with its sixth nuclear test. It was an act that threatened not only peace on the Korean Peninsula but also peace in Northeast Asia," Moon said.

"I believe Northeast Asian countries working together to successfully develop the Far East may be another way of fundamentally resolving the North Korean nuclear issue," he said.

"If North Korea sees Northeast Asian countries succeed in economic cooperation, the North will realize its participation is in its best interest," Moon added.