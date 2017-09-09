Register
21:04 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean troops fire Hyunmoo Missile into the waters of the East Sea at a military exercise in South Korea September 4, 2017

    Pyongyang Will 'Inevitably Respond' to South Korea's New 'Frankenmissile'

    © REUTERS/ Defense Ministry/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 22610

    Seoul plans to create a powerful new 'Frankenmissile' bunker-busting weapon capable of destroying North Korea's underground military facilities, South Korean media has reported. Speaking to Sputnik, military analyst Vladimir Kozin said such a missile would affect the balance of forces in the region, and inevitably prompt a North Korean response.

    Military sources have told the Korean Herald that the South Korean government is mulling the creation of a powerful ground-to-ground ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in North Korea, carrying a payload of up to two tons of explosives. The weapon, known as the 'Frankenmissile', would be specifically designed to destroy North Korea's vast network of underground facilities and command posts. News of its possible development comes a day after an agreement was reached between Washington and Seoul to scrap Washington's 500 kg limit on South Korean missile warheads.

    Asked to comment on this development, Vladimir Kozin, a professor at the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, told Radio Sputnik that the creation of this 'Frankenmissile' would only lead to a further escalation of tensions in the region.

    "I don't understand why it was necessary to ask only the US," Kozin said. "The other 34 signatories of the Missile Technology Control regime, which prohibits the transfer and sale of ballistic missiles with a weight of over 500 kg, should have been asked as well," he added.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during a successful intercept test, in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency/Handout
    Moscow Has 'Best Option' to Retaliate to US Dragging Its THAAD Closer to Russia
    Kozin warned that Pyongyang would be certain to respond in kind if Seoul goes ahead with the development of the 'Frankenmissile'. 

    "Of course, this will negatively affect the regional balance of power," the expert stressed. "North Korea will be certain to respond. And this will lead to an escalation of tension not only between the two Koreas, but also between North Korea and the United States. And the escalation will manifest itself very quickly."

    Last Sunday, North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, later claiming that it had tested a hydrogen bomb. Pyongyang said the weapon could be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland. The latest test came in spite of US and UN sanctions, and international calls for Pyongyang to stop development of its nuclear and missile programs. The US is expected to call a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to vote on a new draft resolution which would tighten sanctions on North Korea.

    Flight Over Pyongyang (in a Piper Matrix PA-46)
    Youtube / Aram Pan
    The One-of-a-Kind Flight Over Pyongyang Shatters Myths About North Korea
    Following Pyongyang's latest nuclear test, Moscow condemned "the accelerated militarization of the region on both sides," but added that "the policy of maximum pressure, including of the sanctions kind…has exhausted itself."

    Security experts have said that a solution to the Korean tensions may involve Pyongyang reigning in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for Seoul and Washington cutting down their regular joint exercises in the Korean peninsula, including on North Korea's borders.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok