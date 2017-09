The National Bureau of Statistics said that China’s consumer price index rose by 1.8 percent last month.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.8 percent last month, much higher than predicted, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday.

It was expected to increase from 1.4 percent in July to 1.6 percent. The producer price index (PPI) also climbed to 6.3 percent, instead of anticipated 5.6 percent. It stood at 5.5 percent a month before.

The overall inflation rate since the start of 2017 has accelerated by 1.5 percent compared to the previous year. The statistics agency said it was influenced by food price inflation, in particular egg and fresh vegetables prices.