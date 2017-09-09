Register
01:23 GMT +309 September 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV news reporting about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea ,at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017

    Radioactive Material Found in North Korea May Be Linked to Pyongyang Nuke

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 81 0 0

    South Korean nuclear experts said Friday that traces of radioactive material were detected in the country five days after North Korea conducted its most recent nuclear test.

    South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission found 0.43 millibecquerel per cubic meter of a particular isotope of xenon that only exists as a result of a nuclear reaction. These radioactive particles, called radionuclides, were found in its analysis of local maritime, ground and air samples collected after Pyongyang detonated what it says was a hydrogen bomb, Yonhap reports.

    USS Wasp
    © US Navy
    Pyongyang, Meet the F-35: US Assault Ship Loaded with Joint Strike Fighters Sails for North Korea

    On Sunday, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date, which it claims was a thermonuclear device or “hydrogen bomb.” It later claimed the weapon can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching the US mainland.

    The latest test comes despite sanctions by the United States and UN and international calls for Pyongyang to stop its nuclear development program.

    After US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for more sanctions against North Korea, saying last week that the country was “begging for war,” the state-owned Korean Central News Agency described her comments as a "hysteric fit."

    Pyongyang city civilians celebrate the successful completion of the hydrostatic test for the intercontinental ballistic rocket installation in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Pyongyang's Crude: Three Reasons Why North Korea Doesn't Fear US Oil Embargo

    "The US administration will have to pay a dear price for her tongue-lashing," it warned.

    During a White House press conference in August, US President Donald Trump said that the North is is "behaving very badly, and it's got to stop," but was unusually restrained in his rhetoric, which has over the summer been as fiery as Pyongyang’s. Trump said "I would prefer not going the route of the military, but it is something certainly that could happen." 

    In a statement, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it was currently analyzing "how the xenon entered South Korean territory and will make a decision at a later time whether the material is linked to North Korea’s nuclear test.” It also stressed that the colorless noble gas will not “have an impact on South Korea’s territory or population."

    Related:

    US Must Put 'All Measures of Pressure' on North Korea - White House
    Ferry Service Between Russia's Primorsky Territory, North Korea Suspended
    Merkel, Trump Call For Tougher Sanctions on North Korea After Nuke Launch
    Seoul Proposes to Halt Oil Shipments to North Korea After Nuclear Test
    Russia Sees No Significant Threat From North Korea Yet
    Tags:
    nuclear material, North Korean nuclear program, Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, Korean Peninsula, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok