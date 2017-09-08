Register
14:47 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A boat carrying Rohingya refugees is seen leaving Myanmar through Naf river while thousands other waiting in Maungdaw, Myanmar, September 7, 2017

    'We Love Her 100%': Myanmar Leader Has Public Support as Rohingya Conflict Rages

    © REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar (17)
    535041

    The people of Myanmar have full confidence in their de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi to resolve the issue of violent clashes between the security forces and the Muslim minority in the country's northern Rakhine State, student at the Myanmarese diplomatic academy Nay Myo Zin told Radio Sputnik.

    The recent escalation of conflict between the Buddhist majority and the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State has been condemned by the international community.

    The long-running conflict flared up again last month, after Muslim insurgents attacked security posts in Rakhine State on August 25. The attacks prompted a response from Myanmar's authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of Rohingya. According to the UN, nearly 125,000 Muslims have been forced to flee Rakhine State since the violence broke out, many of whom have fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

    Nay Myo Zin, a student at Myanmarese diplomatic academy, gave Radio Sputnik his take on the outbreak of violence in Rakhine State.

    "They announce themselves as the 'Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army,' and carry out extremist terrorist acts. The government and the people of Myanmar don't accept the naming of the Rohingya and therefore the 'Rohingya crisis' in Myanmar can't be happening. [This is] only a problem of illegal immigrant Bengali and the local administrative government," Nay Myo Zin declared.

    The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), formerly known as the al-Yaqeen Faith Movement, has taken responsibility for last month's attack on 30 police posts and an army base, in which militants attacked security forces with sticks, knives and crudely made explosives.

    The Myanmar government calls the ARSA "extremist Bengali terrorists" whose leaders have been trained abroad. According to a report from the International Crisis Group (ICG), the group seems to receive support from the Rohingya diaspora and major private donors in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

    Soros Fund Management Chairman George Soros testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kevin Wolf
    Soros and Hydrocarbons: What's Really Behind the Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar
    Nay Myo Zin said the violence has been caused by "illegal immigrants to Myanmar from Bangladesh," who are attacking local people in Rakhine state. 

    "Their fate depends on their behavior. If they carry out terrorism, they will get attacked by local regional defense forces."

    "Most of our people appreciate the Muslim minority, we love and accept them. I have a lot of Muslim friends and I love them. It's just that now these extremist Bengali terrorist groups have started these hostilities toward the Rakhine people and they broke our laws."

    "Our Burmese don't want any brutality or any terrorists. We want to live in peace, fully."

    Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 in recognition of her campaign for democracy, has faced criticism for her handling of the crisis. On Wednesday, she stated that there has been "a huge iceberg of misinformation" about the violence.

    Russia opposes the violence and has called on the authorities of Myanmar to get the situation under control.

    Nay Myo Zin expressed confidence in the security services and Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to adequately deal with the issue. 

    "Mostly, we love and 100% trust our State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, she always leads with her heart. We love her and trust her. So, our government has to solve this very difficult problem, of Bengali terrorists calling themselves 'Rohingya.'"

    A man carries a placard during a protest led by Islamist groups near the Myanmar embassy protesting against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims, in Jakarta, Indonesia September 6, 2017. The placard reads Revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's Nobel Peace Prize!
    © REUTERS/ Darren Whiteside
    How Very Nobel! Myanmar's Suu Kyi Keeps Her Peace Prize Despite Pressure Over Rohingya Crisis
    He alleged that some members of the Muslim minority in the Rakhine State are engaging in illegal activities and spending the profits on militancy.

    "For example, in this Rakhine there are two kinds of Bengali people. One kind is working in drug trafficking and human trafficking, they make a lot of money and they spend it on guns and explosives. They want to separate their land as their own, as an Islamic state."

    "Another type of Bengali group want to live peacefully as Burmese citizens, together with the Rohingya and other Burmese people. If Muslim people want to live peacefully, it's no problem to live in our country."

    Most Rohingya have never been granted citizenship of Myanmar because the government considers that their migration to the country, most of which took place during British colonial rule, was illegal.

    Despite that, Nay Myo Zin asserted that many have been able to obtain citizenship under the 1982 Burma Citizenship Law, which allows a person to receive citizenship if they can prove their ancestors settled in the country before the beginning of British occupation in 1823.

    "Our government allowed a lot of people to get citizenship. In accordance with the 1982 Immigration Act, they have the chance to get citizenship. If they don't have a chance by law, they can't get citizenship," he said.

    Topic:
    Rohingya Crisis in Myanmar (17)

    Related:

    Myanmar Asked Red Cross to Increase Humanitarian Aid Amid Rohingya Crisis - ICRC
    Rohingya Exodus: Petition Seeks to Revoke Myanmar 'De Facto Ruler's' Nobel Prize
    Israel Reportedly Arming Myanmar Amid Ongoing Rohingya Crackdown
    India Supports Rohingya Crisis Resolution, Myanmar’s Territorial Integrity
    Tags:
    Rohingya Muslims, Rohingya people, persecution, Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok