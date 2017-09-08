Indian City Authorities Ask Bars to Dissuade Customers From Getting Drunk

New Delhi (Sputnik) – In a bizarre move but with noble intent, the city of Chandigarh in India’s north has directed all bar owners to install breath analyzers (alco-meters) in its premises. Issuing an order, Chandigarh’s excise department has asked around 125 liquor-licensees to ensure that customers consume alcoholic drinks within the legal limits.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Chandigarh’s excise department said the installation of alco-meters will make people aware of the legally prescribed limit of alcohol consumption as well as the ill-effects of over consumption.
“Alcometers will give those leaving the bars an opportunity to check the alcohol level in their blood in the interest of their own safety and others before they drive,” said authorities.
Meanwhile, bar owners are also crying foul as the order does not mention the implementation of the rule on the many small-scale taverns that attract more local customers. Moreover, pub and bar owners have also argued that asking a customer to take breath analysis test would be okay but asking them to limit consumption would tantamount to poor hospitality, affecting their business.
