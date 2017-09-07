Register
17:34 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth is accompanied by Prince Philip as they proceed through the Royal Gallery before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, at the Palace of Westminster in London Britain May 27, 2015

    'Off With Her Head!' New Zealand Should Ditch the Queen, Says PM Hopeful

    © REUTERS/ Suzanne Plunkett
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    110921

    The woman widely tipped to become the next leader of New Zealand wants to ditch the British monarchy.

    Jacinda Ardern insists the Queen should be removed as the country's head of state — and allow it to become a republic.

    Now the opposition leader is calling for the matter to be put to a public vote before determining whether they should sever the 176-year constitutional links with Britain.

    Ms. Ardern, 37, whose Labour Party is expected to win this month's election, maintains the issue should have been raised earlier during the debate over the future of the Union Jack flag.

    "I am a republican but you will find there are people in New Zealand who aren't actively pursuing that change. It's certainly not about my view of the monarchy but my view of New Zealand's place in the world and carving out our own future. So that is what drives my sentiment," Ms. Ardern said.

    Knock-On Effect

    Accepting the Queen is held in high regard by the people, the politician, who worked in London during the time of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, believes the matter needs to be addressed in a public vote.

    "No matter when you have the conversation there's a knock-on effect, there's a much-loved monarch, who will be affected by that decision. It's not something that people are crying out for right now, I don't think that should stop us from having the conversation," she said.

    Nevertheless, Ms. Arden insists it is inevitable demands for a republic will intensify if Australians elect to move in this direction also.

    "If the debate accelerates in Australia there will surely be a knock-on effect for the conversation New Zealand," she argued.

    Much-Loved Monarch… But Not by Everyone

    The Queen's role as head of state has previously been a contentious issue in the country, resulting in her being pelted with eggs by two women and a Maori baring his buttocks at her during a visit in 1986.

    Recently, a poll carried out in New Zealand suggested growing demands for Britain's Royal Family to be axed.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, fourth left, and from left, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince William, her husband Prince Philip, and Prince Andrew watch a Royal Air Force flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, July 10, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, fourth left, and from left, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, Prince William, her husband Prince Philip, and Prince Andrew watch a Royal Air Force flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, Friday, July 10, 2015.

    Less than a third of those quizzed voted in favor of keeping the monarchy, while 59 percent called for a New Zealander to become the nation's figurehead.

    The proposal comes at the same time as New Zealand's neighbors, Australia, consider a similar plan of action to go it alone.

    The opposition party there has already promised a national referendum on becoming a republic.

    Related:

    Australia Put on 'Culture War' Footing Over Plan to Scrap National Day
    Farewell Union Jack? New Zealand Unfurls New Flag Design Finalists
    Tags:
    Union Jack, monarchy, royal family, vote, British Monarchy, Jacinda Ardern, Queen Elizabeth II, Wellington, Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok