Register
16:03 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    India's Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Biggest Arms Deal Great Challenge for India’s New Defense Minister

    Nirmala Sitharaman's facebook
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 18220

    The biggest challenge before India’s new Defense Minister would be to effectively execute the strategic partnership model that facilitates private sector’s foray into defense deals that are most prone to corruption and red-tapism.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India’s newly appointed defense minister, who is also the country’s first full-time woman defense minister, Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of office today. The 58-year-old will have a maximum of twenty months in the position as the current government’s tenure ends in early 2019.  Sitharaman has assumed office at the most dynamic phase of Modi government's armed forces modernization plan as many crucial decisions pertaining to big-ticket purchases are to be made in the days to come.

    From day one, Nirmala Sitharaman has set out her priorities and said she would focus on military preparedness, ‘Make in India’ and the welfare of soldiers.

    “My priority will definitely be the armed forces’ preparedness. It is important that the Indian armed forces receive the attention in terms of giving them every endowment and equipment necessary for them to perform their duty with the best of equipment available,” Defense Minister Sitaraman said in a message after assuming charge.

    ​Sources say that Sitharaman’s tenure would be very challenging, considering the fact that India’s defense sector has just opened up to the domestic private enterprises, having no or very less experience.

    “Her tenure is very crucial and she will have to remain extra careful as most of the upcoming defense deals are going to be executed under the Strategic Partnership (SP) model where domestic private defense firms having less experience need to partner with foreign firms to manufacture and supply arms and equipment to the armed forces.

    Indian kilo class submarine
    © AFP 2017/ SEBASTIAN D'SOUZA
    India Looks for Quick Purchase of 12 Anti-Torpedo Submarine Defense Systems
    The selection of private firms and finalizing defense deals in India are very prone to corruption. She needs to be a little bit more careful in comparison to her predecessors,” a senior government official to Sputnik.

    Some of the major defense projects that are to be finalized during Sitharaman’s tenure include the selection of close to 120 single-engine fighter jet worth $18 billion and dual-engine fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

    Purchase of naval fighter jets for aircraft carriers has also been set into motion as four foreign companies of Russia, France, America and Sweden have already responded to request for information issued by Indian Navy.

    Sitharaman will have to use her acumen to choose fighter jets worth $12 billion and mine counter measure vessels worth $5 billion for the Indian Navy. During her short tenure, she will have to give the final stamp of approval for six air-independent propulsion enabled submarines under Project P75I. RFI for the deal worth more than $12 billion was sought from six foreign shipyards, including Rubin Design Bureau of Russia, Naval Group of France, Navantia of Spain, Saab of Sweden, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan and ThyssenKrupp of Germany in July this year.

    Tags:
    purchase, deal, defense, Indian Army, Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok