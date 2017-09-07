Register
16:03 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Extradited gangster Abu Salem, right is brought from Mumbai to be produced in a Delhi court in an extortion case, New Delhi, India, Monday, May 21, 2007.

    Muslim Gangster Jailed for Life for 1993 Mumbai Bombings Which Killed Hundreds

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 113 0 0

    Two men have been sentenced to death and a third has got a life sentence more than 24 years after a string of bombings in India's financial capital, Mumbai, which were linked to sectarian tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

    A leading member of the Mumbai mafia has been jailed for life and two others have been sentenced to death for their role in a string of bombings in 1993, which killed 257 people in Mumbai and injured hundreds more.

    Tahir Merchant and Feroz Khan were sentenced to death on Thursday, September 7.

    But Abu Salem, who was extradited from Portugal 12 years ago, could only be given a life sentence because of a deal agreed with the Portuguese government.

    Abu Salem was tracked down to Portugal in 2002, where he was living with his then girlfriend, Bollywood film star Monica Bedi.

    She was convicted of procuring a fake passport for him and spent several years in a Portuguese prison.

    ​Mumbai mafia don Dawood Ibrahim, who was behind the attacks, fled to Dubai after the bombings, and is now believed to be living a luxurious life of a fugitive in Pakistan.

    Black Friday

    Mumbai crime reporter S. Hussain Zaidi investigated the bombings and wrote a book, Black Friday, which was later turned into a hit movie.

    "Perhaps Dawood's status as a fugitive and an outlaw beyond the reach of the Indian legal system suits many back home in India. Empires built with his money would collapse and many skeletons would tumble out of the closet if he was ever brought back home. The powers that be would rather have Dawood Ibrahim stuck in Pakistan. And so the cult of Dawood will be perpetuated," wrote Zaidi in Black Friday. 

    ​In the book, he describes how Pakistan's ISI intelligence service helped train the bombers and explosives were smuggled into neighboring Gujarat state before being taken to Mumbai by Ibrahim's gang, who were based in the Dongri slum.

    The Mafia

    In December 1992, Hindu nationalists destroyed the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, claiming that it stood on the site of an ancient Hindu temple.

    Over the next month intense riots broke out in Mumbai, which killed 900 people.

    The majority of those who died — around 575 people — were Muslims, and Ibrahim came under pressure to retaliate against the Hindu establishment.

    ​The bombings led to a massive split in the Mumbai mafia with Muslims remaining loyal to Dawood Ibrahim and Hindus following his former right-hand man Chhota Rajan.

    In 2000, Rajan survived an assassination attempt in Bangkok.

    Rajan was eventually arrested in Bali in 2015 and extradited back to India, where he awaits trial for various crimes.

    The 1993 Bombings

    ​The bombings were carried out by a Muslim gang in revenge, after Hindu mobs killed hundreds of Muslims in communal riots following the destruction of a mosque in Ayodhya.

    Thirteen blasts tore through various locations in the city, India's financial capital and the home of its Bollywood film industry.

    The main targets were the Bombay Stock Exchange, the offices of Air India, two luxury hotels and the Zaveri bazaar.

    The bombs caused US$4 million worth of damage but several bombs failed to go off and the death toll could have been even higher.

    One of the masterminds behind the bombings, Yakub Memon, was executed in 2015 for his role but his brother, known as "Tiger" Memon remains on the loose.

    Related:

    Death Toll from Mumbai Building Collapse Rises to 34
    Dogs in Mumbai are Turning Blue, Blind, Thanks to Industrialization
    WATCH: Mumbai Cop Runs Down Pedestrian in Viral Video
    Pakistan-Based Groups Carried Out 2008 Mumbai Attacks - Ex-Security Advisor
    Tags:
    Hindus, riots, terror attack, mosque, Muslims, terrorism, bombings, the 1993 Mumbai bombings, India, Mumbai, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok