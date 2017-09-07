Register
14:32 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Rohingya villagers watch as international media visit Maung Hna Ma village, Buthidaung township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar July 14, 2017.

    India Supports Rohingya Crisis Resolution, Myanmar’s Territorial Integrity

    © REUTERS/ Simon Lewis
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 19010

    India’s human rights groups, as well as the UNHRC, are against the Indian government’s decision to deport Rohingya Muslims living illegally on Indian soil. The government, however, maintains that the illegal refugees have become a security threat.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed deep concern over the loss of innocent lives in the ongoing "extremist violence" in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the country, urged all stakeholders to find a solution that would restore peace while respecting Myanmar's territorial integrity. The two countries have vowed to boost security cooperation to combat militancy on each other's soil.

    Myanmar police officers patrol along the border fence between Myanmar and Bangladesh in Maungdaw, Rakhine State, Myanmar. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Thein Zaw
    Myanmar Allegedly Laying Mines on Bangladesh Border Amid Rohingya Muslim Exodus
    The Indian Prime Minister met Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on the second day of his visit. The visit was viewed with significance as it comes amid mounting international pressure on Suu Kyi to act on the continuing clashes between Myanmar's military and Rohingya militants in Rakhine state.

    In his joint statement with Suu Kyi, Modi said India shares Myanmar's concerns over the "extremist violence" in the Rakhine state, especially the loss of lives of innocent civilians and security personnel.

    "When it comes to a big peace process or finding a solution to a special issue, we hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a solution which while respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar ensures peace, justice and dignity for all," Modi said.

    On her part, Suu Kyi thanked Modi for maintaining a tough stance on terrorism and made it clear that she is not in favor of allowing taking root in Myanmar's soil.

    "Together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take root on our soil or on the soil of neighboring countries," Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said after her meeting with the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

    Suu Kyi was earlier quoted as describing the "global outrage over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslims" as "a huge iceberg of misinformation."

    Rohingya villagers watch as international media visit Maung Hna Ma village, Buthidaung township, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar July 14, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Simon Lewis
    'Huge Iceberg of Misinformation': Myanmar's Suu Kyi Slams 'Fake News' About Rohingya Crisis
    Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) has reiterated its support to Rohingya refugees. UNHRC has said it "supports them (Rohingyas) to the extent possible through governmental, non-governmental organizations and other partners. UNHCR works closely with the governments to ensure refugees are able to live a life of dignity in the asylum," UNHRC told Sputnik via email.

    A day earlier, India's junior home minister Kiren Rijiju had reiterated India's stance on deporting Rohingya Muslims staying illegally in the country. But, several rights groups in India expect the government to protect the Rohingya refugees. A petition has been filed in India's apex court against the government's decision to deport Rohingyas.

    "Though India has not signed UN convention on refugees, it has signed several other conventions that all mention principle of non-refoulment which means you cannot send back a person to a country where he would face severe repression, a threat to his life and liberty etc. That is the petition we have filed. Yesterday Supreme Court asked the government to respond to that and the case will be heard next Monday," lawyer and social activist, Prashant Bhushan, told Sputnik.

    Indian security experts, however, say the government has played out a balanced approach to dealing with the issue, especially in the wake of Prime Minister's visit to Myanmar.

    "India-Myanmar ties have improved tremendously in recent years, particularly when seen in the context of Chinese presence in that country. India is not going to raise the Rohingya Muslim issue publicly with Myanmar; though they may do so privately. In fact, it is possible that it may not figure at all in bilateral deliberations. We certainly don't want to erase all the goodwill generated with Myanmar. Also, the issue is not even an irritant in Indo-Myanmar ties like the way it is between Bangladesh and Myanmar," Dr. Smruti Pattanaik, Research Fellow, Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses told Sputnik.

    The protracted battle between Myanmar's military and Rohingya Muslims has not only resulted in deaths of thousands of civilians and security personnel but has also unleashed a refugee crisis in the region with thousands of Rohingyas fleeing Myanmar and taking refuge in neighboring India and Bangladesh. India has claimed it has received intelligence inputs that international terror groups have been training and funding the Rohingyas with the intention of converting them into a full-fledged militant outfit capable of unleashing terror in the region.

    Rohingya militants had raided police posts in Myanmar's Rakhine state last month, killing 12 security personnel, prompting the country's military to launch a massive security operation.

     

    Related:

    Number of New Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Nears 150,000
    UN Secretary-General Urges Myanmar to Give Rohingya People Legal Status
    The Rohingya Crisis: Reality, Rumors and Ramifications
    Tags:
    Rohingya Muslims, Myanmar, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok