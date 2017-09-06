Damaged US Destroyer McCain to Be Heavy Lifted by Sea for Repair in Japan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The crippled destroyer John S. McCain will be transported by a heavy lift transport vessel from the Changi Naval Base in Singapore to the US Navy's ship repair facility in Yokosuka, Japan, the Navy said in a press release on Wednesday.
"[The McCain is being transported from] Changi Naval Base in Singapore to the US Navy's Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center in Yokosuka, Japan," the release stated. "The ship is being heavy lifted to Yokosuka so that further damage assessments may be conducted."
The Navy said a complete damage assessment must be conducted to determine repair costs and the schedule and location for the work.
Based on the damage assessment, the Navy will seek a contractor for salvage, patching and transport via a heavy lift vessel.
The McCain was the fourth ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet to be damaged at sea. In May, a guided missile cruiser collided with a South Korean fishing vessel, and then in January a warship ran aground in Tokyo Bay.
The Navy is also contracting with a heavy sea-lift provider to transport another damaged warship, the Fitzgerald, from Yokosuka to the Huntington Ingalls' shipyard in the United States.
