Turkish Police Kill Terrorist Trying to Attack Gov't Intel Agency - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkish police have killed a terrorist preparing a suicide attack in the southern coastal city of Mersin, DHA news agency reported Wednesday.

The terrorist wearing an explosive belt attempted to enter the local branch of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) when police guarding the building opened fire.

The explosive device is currently in the process of being neutralized.

Between 2016-2017, Turkey has been hit by dozens of terrorist attacks carried out by Daesh terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group in Turkey.