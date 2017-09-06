British Pedophile Arrested in India for Abusing Blind Children

If found guilty of sodomy, 53-year old Murray Denis Ward is likely to face lifetime imprisonment according to Indian law protecting children against sexual abuse.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian police have arrested a British national for alleged sexual abuse of three visually impaired children in New Delhi. 53-year old Murray Denis Ward reportedly worked for a multi-national company in Gurugram near New Delhi. He was a regular visitor to the National Association for the Blind (NAB), an NGO where he had been making donations since the last eight-nine years.

Ward is from Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom and has a wife and three kids, who live in the UK.

The arrest by DP of a British national on charge of sodomy of young boys proves the need to retain Section 377 IPC. Or Gay Bars will sprout — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) 5 сентября 2017 г.

​On receiving a complaint on Monday, police arrested Ward and inspected his belongings. Police said they recovered objectionable content involving children on his laptop and mobile phone. He has been accused of sodomizing the three victims on Saturday (September 2, 2017).

A case has been registered in this regard under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. According to the act, penetrative sexual assault on children attracts rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than ten years but which may extend to imprisonment for life and shall also be subject to a fine.