India Hands Over One More Fast Off-shore Patrol Vessel to Sri Lanka

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Furthering its efforts to arm countries of the Indian Ocean Region, India has handed over its off-shore patrol vessel, Varuna, to Sri Lanka. This is second biggest ship India has delivered to Sri Lankan coast guard in the last two months.
"The handing over of the Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel to Government of Sri Lanka for training and surveillance purposes is a part of India's continuing efforts for cementing the historical and cultural ties between the two countries," Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.
Varuna was decommissioned from the Indian Coast Guard on August 23 this year. Officers and sailors of Srilankan Coast Guard will undergo a short training on operating Varuna before the vessel takes off to Sri Lanka.
DGICG Rajendra Singh presenting Certificate of Transfer to DGCG Sri Lanka S Vimalathunge on handing over Ship ex-Varuna on 05 Sep at Kochi. pic.twitter.com/TewlohCmmA— PRO-ICG (@pro_icg) 5 сентября 2017 г.
Strengthening the naval capacity of neighboring friendly countries have been high in India's maritime agenda as it seeks to contain China's presence in the IOR.
All comments
Show new comments (0)