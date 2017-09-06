Register
09:44 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    DG Rajendra Singh, PTM, TM, DGICG presenting certificate of Transfer to DGCG Sri Lanka on Handed over Ship Ex-Varuna 05 Sep 17 at Kochi

    India Hands Over One More Fast Off-shore Patrol Vessel to Sri Lanka

    © Photo: Indian Coast Guard
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    19501

    The offshore patrol vessel ‘Varuna' will provide crucial support to the Island nation which is strategically important for India in its efforts to counter the perceived Chinese threat in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Furthering its efforts to arm countries of the Indian Ocean Region, India has handed over its off-shore patrol vessel, Varuna, to Sri Lanka. This is second biggest ship India has delivered to Sri Lankan coast guard in the last two months.

    "The handing over of the Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel to Government of Sri Lanka for training and surveillance purposes is a part of India's continuing efforts for cementing the historical and cultural ties between the two countries," Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

    Varuna was decommissioned from the Indian Coast Guard on August 23 this year. Officers and sailors of Srilankan Coast Guard will undergo a short training on operating Varuna before the vessel takes off to Sri Lanka.  

    Indian army soldiers keep watch at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India to Purchase Modern Observation Systems to Monitor Chinese Activities
    India had also handed over two OPVs of the Indian Coast Guard — Varaha in April 2006 and Vigraha in August 2008.  Apart from the used OPVs, the Indian government had also sanctioned two new OPVs for Sri Lanka in 2010 and the contract for the same was signed in April 2013. The first OPV was delivered to Sri Lanka in July this year. The vessel is considered Sri Lankan Navy's biggest ship. The 105.7-meter-long and 13.6-meter-wide vessels have a full-load displacement capacity of 2350 ton, with an overall beam of 13.6 meters, and a hull draught of 3.6 meters. The OPV can reach a top speed of 24 knots and accommodate a crew of 118, including 18 officers, and a helicopter on its flight deck.

    Strengthening the naval capacity of neighboring friendly countries have been high in India's maritime agenda as it seeks to contain China's presence in the IOR.

    Tags:
    Coast Guard, patrol boat, India, Sri Lanka
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok