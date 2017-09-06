Register
05:13 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Marawi City

    Philippines Government Will Kill Women, Children Fighting for Daesh

    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    117810

    As government forces in the Philippines prepare for their final effort to liberate Marawi City from extremists, top military officials announced Tuesday that women and children fighting on the side of Maute-IS, a Daesh-linked extremist group, will be killed if they do not surrender.

    Both Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Ano and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana  agreed that the militants, who they say now number less than 50, are running out of food and ammunition, and as such Marawi should be retaken "within the month."

    In this Monday, March 13, 2017 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines.
    © AP Photo/ Aaron Favila
    Philippines President Permits Cops to Shoot 'Idiots' Resisting Arrest

    According to Ano, killing women and children fighters is necessary because "they’re shooting back and they are also inflicting injuries to our people," the Manila Times reports.

    Despite Maute’s small size and limited resources, neutralizing the group won’t be easy, the defense chief said, as "hardcore" leader Isnilon Hapilon will likely continue to fight as long as he possibly can.

    "We don’t see that these people will surrender," Ano said. "To their followers we appeal to them to surrender now because they will die there."

    The number of child soldiers that remain with Maute-IS isn’t clear, but Ano noted "our observers saw them. Actually, our soldiers were thinking twice if they will assault [them] or not. It could be that they are hostages who were given firearms, just like ‘scarecrows style.’ We have to be very selective – unless they start shooting us back, then we will [shoot them]."

    There is evidence that boys as young as four years old have been recruited to fight for the jihadists, according to Al Jazeera.

    Abu Sayyaf spokesman Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists in this undated photo
    © AP Photo/ STR
    Daesh-Linked Militants Reportedly Kill 10 in Attack on the Southern Philippines

    "They will fight it out," Ano added. "They say, let us be martyrs. We will set example to their comrades and the world that here in Marawi they are able to put up a good stand and they are martyrs to be idolized and worshipped and imitated by other recruits."

    Ano estimated that it would take about 50 billion Philippine pesos (more than $977 million) to rebuild Marawi City.

    Lorenzana said that officials haven’t decided whether to bomb the mosque where Maute is hiding, but that Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wanted commanders on the ground to make the final decision.

    "We ask permission to the president," Lorenzana said. "He does not want to bomb it. But he said if they are still putting up a strong fight and will not surrender and our troops will be put in danger, then I leave it to the ground commander to decide."

    Related:

    Russian Fighters Bomb Daesh Hardware Near Syria's Deir Ez-Zor – MoD
    Russian Contract Soldiers Killed in Daesh Shelling Near Syrian Deir ez-Zor - MoD
    Chronicling the Syrian-Lebanese Border's Liberation From Daesh (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Iraqi Shiite Militia Thanks Hezbollah for Support in Fight Against Daesh
    Assad Congratulates Deir Ez-Zor Defenders on Victory Over Daesh
    Tags:
    jihadism, child soldiers, Daesh, Maute, Marawi, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Hard Dialogue
    Hard Dialogue
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok