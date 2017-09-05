UN Secretary-General Urged Myanmar to Give Rohingya People Legal Status

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Rohingya people in Myanmar should be given a legal status as a first step in enabling them to have a normal life, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday.

"The authorities in Myanmar must take determined action to put an end to this vicious cycle of violence," Guterres said. "It would be crucial to give the Muslims of Rohingya state, either nationality or at least for now a legal status that will allow them to have a normal life."

Guterres explained that such status would allow the Rohignya people to get access to basic education and healthcare services, and provide them with freedom of movement.

In late August, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in the state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of people and forcing thousands of others to flee.