21:37 GMT +305 September 2017
    In this photo taken on May 20, 2015 shows Rohingya migrants resting on a boat off the coast near Kuala Simpang Tiga in Indonesia's East Aceh district of Aceh province before being rescued. Indonesia's foreign minister demanded answers from Canberra about claims Australian officials paid thousands of dollars to turn a boat back to Indonesia after Prime Minister Tony Abbott refused to deny the allegations

    UN Secretary-General Urged Myanmar to Give Rohingya People Legal Status

    © AFP 2017/ JANUAR
    Asia & Pacific
    UN Secretary-General urged the Myanmar authorities to give Rohingya people a legal status.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Rohingya people in Myanmar should be given a legal status as a first step in enabling them to have a normal life, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday.

    "The authorities in Myanmar must take determined action to put an end to this vicious cycle of violence," Guterres said. "It would be crucial to give the Muslims of Rohingya state, either nationality or at least for now a legal status that will allow them to have a normal life."

    A woman from the Rohingya community carries vegetables in a camp in Delhi, August 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    UN Refugee Agency Calls on Myanmar’s Neighbors to Ensure Rights of Rohingya Refugees
    Guterres explained that such status would allow the Rohignya people to get access to basic education and healthcare services, and provide them with freedom of movement.

    In late August, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in the state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a response by Myanmar’s authorities, resulting in clashes and the death of hundreds of people and forcing thousands of others to flee.

