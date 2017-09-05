Register
18:36 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Olympic Park in Pyeongchang

    Simmering Korean Tensions: Are Winter Olympics Worth The Trip?

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9510

    The opening of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea is due in just five months but more than three-fourths of the tickets remain unsold. The rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula indicate a disjoint between the war games on one hand and the Olympic Games on the other. Korean expert Nicolas Levi sheds some light on the situation.

    According to the International Olympic Committee, just 22.7% of total tickets for the Games in Pyeongchang have been sold and South Korea blames a number of its neighbors for this situation. 

    The number of tickets purchased is the lowest in the history of the Winter Olympic Games. In addition to high prices and strained relations with China, the South Korean organizers  blame China and Japan for  insufficient advertising, and then there is the rising tension with North Korea, which is also playing a role in the low interest towards the winter games.

    Army soldiers walk by a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Situation on Korean Peninsula on Brink of Large-Scale Conflict - Putin
    According to  Levi from the Polish Academy of Sciences, it will be extremely difficult for South Korea to ensure safety during the Games.

    The South Korean authorities have decided to place missiles in one of the areas where the Olympic Games are to be held in the Gangwon Province to prevent any provocations by North Korea.

    “Kim Jong Un seeks, in particular, to destabilize the situation in South Korea, preventing it from successfully carrying out its mission of organizing the Winter Olympic Games, which are to be held in South Korea in 5-6 months,” Levi said.

    He further said that people who are aware of the North Korean threat and those who have Internet access can see that majority of the countries on their foreign ministry websites strongly discourage civilians from traveling to the Korean Peninsula due to the current political climate.

    Looking at whether it is possible that the current dynamic in the region could be because North Korea feels threatened by the US, the expert said that, “I believe that Kim Jong Un is afraid of the US administration and seeks to make sure that his nuclear technologies can repel US military intervention.”

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Provoking Conflict With Pyongyang to Justify THAAD Deployment in S Korea - Assange
    He further said that it is highly probable that Kim Jong Un does not exclude the possibility of war on the Korean peninsula, and for this reason, ballistic missile tests have been carried out repeatedly in recent months.

    The North Korean leader also clearly understands that international sanctions against the country can be dangerous. 

    “If access to oil is totally cut off, and stocks are left for just 5-6 months, this can lead to protests inside the country. This does not mean that the North Korean regime will lose face, but it will cause conflict on the peninsula. One can imagine a scenario when North Korea will attack the South with the aim of capturing oil reserves, etc. It is quite possible. Kim Jong Un is an unpredictable leader, it is unknown what he is capable of,” the expert said

    In general, as emphasized by Pascal Boniface, director of the French Institute for International and Strategic Studies, Kim Jong Un does not want to follow the fate of Gaddafi or Saddam Hussein. 

    Related:

    South Korean Navy Holds Naval Training After N. Korea's Latest Nuclear Test
    Seoul, Washington Discuss Deployment of US Strategic Bombers in South Korea
    Will South Korea Make Atomic Bomb? Seoul 'Fears It Can't Depend On US Alliance'
    Trump Reaffirms US Readiness to Use Nuclear Weapons to Counter North Korea
    The North Korea Grandmother Who Has the World Watching Her Every Word
    Tags:
    provocation, interview, sanctions, border tensions, Winter Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kim Jong Un, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Race Queens: Gorgeous Grid Girls Who Grace Car Racing Events
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok