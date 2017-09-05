Japan Claims N Korean Sunday's Nuke Bomb Yield Likely to Be 120 Kilotons

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tuesday that the power of the nuclear weapon tested Sunday by North Korea was likely to be around 120 kilotons of TNT.
"The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization [CTBTO] has revised the figure of the magnitude and came to the conclusion that it amounted to 6.0. If a calculation on the basis of these data is made, the yield should be equal to 120 kilotons," Onodera said as quoted by NHK broadcaster.
On Sunday Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)