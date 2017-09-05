N Korea Settlement Unlikely Due to US Provocations Towards Pyongyang - Moscow

The North Korean crisis is unlikely to be resolved as long as the US is provoking Pyongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The North Korean crisis has no prospects for resolution due to the United States is not going to ease provocations from Pyongyang, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"We have not received anything from our American colleagues, except for general discussions that 'a political solution is possible, but all other solutions are possible as well,'" Ryabkov said in an interview with RT television.

"In such a situation, it is very difficult to hope for settlement. We must double our efforts now, especially when the Security Council is again talking about the permissibility of drafting a new sanctions resolution against the DPRK. Against this background, we must double our efforts in favor of finding a political and diplomatic solution," he said.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on the warhead of an intercontinental ballistic missile, prompting global condemnation.