Register
15:35 GMT +305 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Taliban fighters. (File)

    Putin's Envoy to Afghanistan Denies Claims of Russia 'Providing Aid' to Taliban

    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9210

    President Vladimir Putin's envoy to Afghanistan has again denied claims by US officials that Russia allegedly provides aid to the Taliban terrorist group despite no evidence provided to support the statements.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is not providing military or financial assistance to the outlawed Taliban terrorist group, such claims are irresponsible and groundless, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

    "We consider this claim irresponsible. We have repeatedly stated that we provided neither military nor financial aid to the Taliban movement," Kabulov, who is also the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said.

    He noted that Afghanistan’s fight against the Taliban is in stalemate and called for launching a national dialogue. "It is becoming more and more evident that there is a stalemate in Kabul’s struggle against the Taliban, in which neither side us able to shift the situation to its advantage. In these conditions, it is necessary to make the most active efforts to search for ways to launch the intra-Afghan dialogue."

    Several US officials accused Russia of supporting the Taliban. In the most recent such claim, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said last month, when asked a question about Russia allegedly providing weapons to the Taliban, that this is a violation of international norms. However, Director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart said in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier that there is no evidence Russia had transferred weapons or money to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

    May 27, 2016 photo, members of a breakaway faction of the Taliban fighters walk during a gathering, in Shindand district of Herat province, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan
    'There is None': Moscow on Russia's Alleged Support for Taliban in Afghanistan
    Moscow denounced the claim, calling it utterly false. The Kremlin said that these accusations are made to cover up US failures in Afghanistan and noted that it maintains contact with the terrorist group only to promote peace talks.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Moscow is only working with the Taliban in order to assist the implementation of a UN Security Council decision requested by the Afghan government that would allow the group to take a role in the political process. Lavrov also called accusations from the United States that it is supplying the Taliban with weapons baseless and unprofessional.

    Related:

    US Accuses Russia of Arming Taliban 'to Hide Its Own Defeat' in Afghanistan
    'There is None': Moscow on Russia's Alleged Support for Taliban in Afghanistan
    Pentagon Unable to Comment on Claims of Alleged Russian Arms Supplies to Taliban
    Tags:
    Taliban, Rex Tillerson, Zamir Kabulov, Afghanistan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Maze of EU Accession
    Maze of EU Accession
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok